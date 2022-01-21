MEAT LOAF Dies At 74

Iconic rock singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

The news of his passing was confirmed on the musician's Facebook page by his family.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the post said.

Meat Loaf's amazing career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World".

His "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the 10 top-selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the post added.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

No cause of death has yet been revealed.

The Dallas-born singer's real name was Marvin Lee Aday.

His 1993 hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" earned him a Grammy Award.

"Bat Out Of Hell" was also adapted as a stage musical, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman.

Metal Sludge was the first media outlet to report that Meat Loaf was "on his deathbed" on Thursday (January 20).

