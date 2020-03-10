MAYHEM Drummer HELLHAMMER TO Sit Out 'The Decibel Magazine Tour'

Due to a severe shoulder infection caused by osteoarthritis that has plagued Hellhammer for quite some time now, the MAYHEM drummer will, unfortunately, not be able to perform with his bandmates on "The Decibel Magazine Tour".
According to MAYHEM, Hellhammer "has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour, but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks.
Filling in for Hellhammer will be Tony Laureano, who has a prestigious track record as a session drummer for a number of other bands, such as DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE, MALEVOLENT CREATION, GOD DETHRONED, ACHERON, BELPHEGOR, 1349 and BRUJERIA.
Hellhammer comments: "See y'all next time!"
"The Decibel Magazine Tour" will kick off on March 13 in Denver, Colorado and conclude on April 10 in Chicago, Illinois.
Joining MAYHEM on the bill will be Norwegian black metallers ABBATH, Arizona desert death dealers GATECREEPER and goth-infused metal upstarts IDLE HANDS.
MAYHEM's latest album, "Daemon", was released in October via Century Media.
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).