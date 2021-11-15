MAYHEM And WATAIN Announce March/April 2022 North American Tour

Notorious Swedish black metal collective WATAIN will join forces with equally infamous Norwegian black metal legends MAYHEM for a tour through North America, aptly labeled "The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America", starting on March 7, 2022. They will be supported by U.S. blackened speed metal punks MIDNIGHT.

WATAIN and MAYHEM issued the following statement: "MAYHEM and WATAIN are delighted to announce that what is to become known in history as the sanguine sodomy of North America is set to take place in the spring of 2022, with both our bands at the helm and with the infamous MIDNIGHT joining us as special guests. We hereby invite all of our North American friends and foes to celebrate the return of Darkness and Evil to your lands, and to join us in what is destined to become one legendary Hell of a tour!"

MAYHEM and WATAIN "The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America Tour 2022" with special guests MIDNIGHT:

March 07 - San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

March 08 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

March 09 - Phoenix, AZ, The Nile Theater

March 11 - Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

March 12 - Denver, CO, The Summit Music Hall

March 14 - Dallas, TX, Amplified Live

March 15 - Austin, TX, Mohawk

March 16 - Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

March 18 - Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

March 19 - Tampa, FL, Orpheum

March 20 - Charlotte, NC, The Underground

March 22 - Montreal, QC, Club Soda

March 23 - Toronto, ON, The Phoenix

March 25 - Worcester, MA, The Palladium

March 26 - New York, NY, Irving Plaza

March 27 - New York, NY, Irving Plaza

March 29 - Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

March 30 - Pittsburgh, PA, The Roxian

March 31 - Detroit, MI, The Majestic

April 01 - Chicago, IL, The Vic

April 02 - Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre

April 03 - Joliet, IL, The Forge

This past July, MAYHEM returned with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando".

WATAIN has just wrapped up the recording of its seventh studio album, which will be released in spring 2022 through Nuclear Blast.