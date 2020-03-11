MAYHEM And ABBATH: Seattle And San Francisco Shows On 'Decibel Magazine Tour' Canceled Due To Bans On Large Gatherings

Due to city-wide bans on gatherings in excess of 250 people in Seattle and 1000 people in San Francisco, the "Decibel Magazine Tour" dates in those cities have been canceled.

The Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to The Verge. The bans are a way to create social distancing, which may help people avoid coming into contact with others who might be sick. Gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area are prohibited through the end of March. Gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned in San Francisco for two weeks.

This year's edition of the "Decibel Magazine Tour" — featuring MAYHEM, ABBATH, GATECREEPER and IDLE HANDS — was scheduled to hit Seattle on March 17 at Showbox Market and San Francisco on March 20 at The Regency Ballroom.

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The virus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the U.S. — and killed more than 4,200 worldwide, according to CNN.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, MACHINE HEAD, YES, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.