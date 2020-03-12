MAYHEM And ABBATH: 'Decibel Magazine Tour' Canceled

Due to bans on gatherings in excess of 250 people in numerous states and cities, the "Decibel Magazine Tour" has been canceled.

This year's edition of the "Decibel Magazine Tour" — featuring MAYHEM, ABBATH, GATECREEPER and IDLE HANDS — was scheduled to launch on March 13 in Denver, Colorado and conclude on April 10 in Chicago, Illinois.

The "Decibel Magazine Tour" organizers announced the cancelation in a statement earlier today. They wrote: "In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the 'Decibel Magazine Tour' routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the 'Decibel Magazine Tour'. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.

"For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of MAYHEM, ABBATH, GATECREEPER, IDLE HANDS and Decibel."

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The virus has infected more than 135,000 people — including at least 1,500 in the U.S.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, MACHINE HEAD, YES, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.