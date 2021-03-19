MAX CAVALERA's GO AHEAD AND DIE Releases First Single, 'Truckload Full Of Bodies'

"Truckload Full Of Bodies", the first single from Arizona's GO AHEAD AND DIE, can be streamed below. The song is taken from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 11 via Nuclear Blast.

GO AHEAD AND DIE features vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA) along with his son, singer, guitar and bass player Igor Amadeus Cavalera, as well as Zach Coleman on drums. GO AHEAD AND DIE's sound mixes elements of death and thrash metal, with early CELTIC FROST influences and a punk attitude.

Max Cavalera describes GO AHEAD AND DIE as a "one-of-a-kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude! Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman (BLACK CURSE, KHEMMIS) inspired me," he says. "Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states: "We are beyond excited to sign with Nuclear Blast. They are definitely the right choice for this colossally heavy record. G.A.A.D. will deliver fast-paced, hate-fueled energy that hasn't been heard in years.”

Zach Coleman adds: "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It's a mix of old school (think '89-era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what's going on around us. Protest and survive!"

Nuclear Blast comments. "For such a heavy, brutal and pissed-off record, GO AHEAD AND DIE will leave any metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine 'fuck off' attitude that speaks about today's horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in metal and we are happy to be part of the journey."

"Go Ahead And Die" track listing:

01. Truckload Full Of Bodies

02. Toxic Freedom

03. I.C.E. Cage

04. Isolated/Desolated

05. Prophet's Prey

06. Punisher

07. El Cuco

08. G.A.A.D.

09. Worth Less Than Piss

10. (In The) Slaughterline

11. Roadkill

GO AHEAD AND DIE is:

Max Cavalera - Guitar, Vocals

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass, Guitar, Vocals

Zach Coleman - Drums

Photo credit: Jim Louvau

