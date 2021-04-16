MAX CAVALERA's GO AHEAD AND DIE Releases Animated Music Video For Second Single, 'Toxic Freedom'

The official Costin Chioreanu-crated animated music video for "Toxic Freedom", the second single from Arizona's GO AHEAD AND DIE, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 11 via Nuclear Blast.

GO AHEAD AND DIE features vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA) along with his son, singer, guitar and bass player Igor Amadeus Cavalera, as well as Zach Coleman on drums. GO AHEAD AND DIE's sound mixes elements of death and thrash metal, with early CELTIC FROST influences and a punk attitude.

Max comments: "'Toxic Freedom' is about police corruption, police brutality, and police racism. It can be seen and felt all around the world. It is about authority killing minorities."

Igor states: "Our leaders abuse their power while thousands are imprisoned and more are murdered every day. 'Toxic Freedom' is a protest for those that have suffered at the hands of wrongful police brutality."

GO AHEAD AND DIE's tempos are wild, with a contempt for modern social ills palpable, its riffs monstrous and captivating. They make angry, spiteful, utterly engaging, spirited extreme music for increasingly extreme times.

The self-titled debut sees Max and Igor splitting guitar and vocal duties, with utter madman style drumming from Coleman of the blistering BLACK CURSE and critically acclaimed KHEMMIS. It sounds like a relic from the glory days of thrash, proto-death metal, and filthy rotten punk, the kind of band that would inspire a teenaged thrasher in 1987 to carve the GO AHEAD AND DIE logo into a school desk.

Vocals weren't tracked over and over in the pursuit of some kind of "perfect" takes. Coleman didn't play to a click-track. The heart and soul of GO AHEAD AND DIE is all about just going for it, the traditional way. Engineer Charles Elliott captured the sessions with the help of Platinum Underground Studio owner John Aquilino. The album was mixed by Arthur Rizk, whose credits include POWER TRIP, CRO-MAGS, and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY. The artwork for the album was created by Stewart Easton while the Circle logo was created by Jeff Walker (CARCASS).

Max describes GO AHEAD AND DIE as a "one-of-a-kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude! Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman (BLACK CURSE, KHEMMIS) inspired me," he says. "Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Igor states: "We are beyond excited to sign with Nuclear Blast. They are definitely the right choice for this colossally heavy record. G.A.A.D. will deliver fast-paced, hate-fueled energy that hasn't been heard in years.”

Zach Coleman adds: "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It's a mix of old school (think '89-era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what's going on around us. Protest and survive!"

Nuclear Blast comments. "For such a heavy, brutal and pissed-off record, GO AHEAD AND DIE will leave any metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine 'fuck off' attitude that speaks about today's horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in metal and we are happy to be part of the journey."

"Go Ahead And Die" track listing:

01. Truckload Full Of Bodies

02. Toxic Freedom

03. I.C.E. Cage

04. Isolated/Desolated

05. Prophet's Prey

06. Punisher

07. El Cuco

08. G.A.A.D.

09. Worth Less Than Piss

10. (In The) Slaughterline

11. Roadkill

GO AHEAD AND DIE is:

Max Cavalera - Guitar, Vocals

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass, Guitar, Vocals

Zach Coleman - Drums

Photo credit: Jim Louvau

