MAX CAVALERA Says New SOULFLY Songs Have An 'Out-Of-Control' Spirit About Them

In a new interview with the "Sappenin' Podcast With Sean Smith", Max Cavalera once again confirmed that he and his son Zyon have commenced the songwriting process for the next SOULFLY album, to be recorded in 2021. "Right now, [we're] in the early stages of writing," he said (hear audio below). "It's just riffs — we're just doing riffs. And the cool thing about Zyon, the way he plays drums, is he's a bit like a wild animal — he has no restraint, man, and he just unleashes on the drum kit. Pure, pure brutality power drumming, and I love that. So that takes me back to a lot of the early records that I like — a lot of the old ENTOMBED stuff and CARCASS and NAPALM DEATH; out-of-control shit. So I think we have that kind of spirit going on on a lot of the new tracks."

According to Max, he has also taken inspiration from "Max Trax", the twice-weekly Internet video series he recently launched in which he discusses the inspiration for many of the songs spanning his nearly 40-year music career.

"I get inspired by the old songs," he said. "I think the old material becomes an inspiration. So I think we're gonna be able to create something unique from all that experience — from the old stuff to the new stuff. KILLER BE KILLED will probably be somehow an influence on the record, in some parts of the record," he added, referring to his side project which has just released its sophomore album, "Reluctant Hero", via Nuclear Blast. "So we're just gonna maybe bring all that into the new SOULFLY."

As for a possible release date for the new SOULFLY album, Max said: "I don't know when it's gonna come out. I know we're gonna record it next year, but I'm not sure it's gonna come out next year. I don't know yet. We've gotta kind of wait and see. But I'm using the time to write, which is great. It's all we can do right now — is write music."

This past June, SOULFLY released a new digital EP, "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX". The effort was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 while SOULFLY was on tour in support of its most recent full-length album, "Ritual". The audio for the EP was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott (ABYSMAL DAWN) from Tastemaker Audio. Cover artwork was comprised of live photos taken by Rodrigo Fredes.

"Ritual" was released in October 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Archangel" was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA).

Max is joined in KILLER BE KILLED by Troy Sanders (MASTODON), Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), and Ben Koller (CONVERGE, ALL PIGS MUST DIE, MUTOID MAN).

