MAX CAVALERA Launches New Band GO AHEAD AND DIE, Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST

January 29, 2021 0 Comments

MAX CAVALERA Launches New Band GO AHEAD AND DIE, Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST

Nuclear Blast has announced the signing of Arizona's GO AHEAD AND DIE. The band features vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA) along with his son, singer, guitar and bass player Igor Amadeus Cavalera, as well as Zach Coleman on drums. GO AHEAD AND DIE's sound mixes elements of death and thrash metal, with early CELTIC FROST influences and a punk attitude.

Max Cavalera describes GO AHEAD AND DIE as a "one-of-a-kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude! Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman (BLACK CURSE, KHEMMIS) inspired me," he says. "Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states: "We are beyond excited to sign with Nuclear Blast. They are definitely the right choice for this colossally heavy record. G.A.A.D. will deliver fast-paced, hate-fueled energy that hasn't been heard in years.”

Zach Coleman adds: "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It's a mix of old school (think '89-era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what's going on around us. Protest and survive!"

Nuclear Blast comments. "For such a heavy, brutal and pissed-off record, GO AHEAD AND DIE will leave any metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine 'fuck off' attitude that speaks about today's horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in metal and we are happy to be part of the journey."

GO AHEAD AND DIE is:

Max Cavalera - Guitar, Vocals
Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass, Guitar, Vocals
Zach Coleman - Drums

Photo credit: Jim Louvau

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).