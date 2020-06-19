MAX CAVALERA Is Writing Music For Next SOULFLY Album: 'I'm Still Musically Hungry'

SOULFLY's Max Cavalera spoke to Kazakhstan's "Armatura" podcast about how he has been spending his coronavirus downtime. He said (see video below): "I've just been writing music. I'm writing some riffs for the next SOULFLY [album] or next thing I do… I'm very inspired right now for riffs and music. I listen to a lot of heavy stuff. So I've been composing new SOULFLY music, hopefully for next year. So I think next year we'll have a new SOULFLY record."

Asked how different it is writing music now compared to how it was when he was younger and hungrier, Max said: "The thing about music that some people don't understand about me is that it doesn't matter what's happening in my life, I always write — I'm always creating. To me, it's like breathing. So it's necessary to create. So it doesn't matter if the situation is more comfortable. Of course, when we were young, we were very hungry, and it was very different, because we were against the world. But I think that feeling stays with you forever. If I don't feel like that, if I feel that I don't have that feeling anymore, I will stop, because it will be fake, and I don't wanna put out fake shit. But that has not happened, it is not happening, so now I'm even more inspired.

"I think sometimes watching people taking to the streets and stuff like that… There is a lot to say right now," he continued. "I always thought music was a good conductor of ideas… I feed on what's around me. And music is in my blood, man. I'm still musically hungry right now. I have this urge. I know I have many records, I have a lot of really cool albums that people like, but, to me, I am still searching for the perfect record. Especially because this kind of music, I don't have pressure from the label to write soft stuff. So I write what I like. And I don't feel the need to change my stuff.

"It's always good to write music. I always like writing music. I wrote even when I didn't have to. A lot of times I was writing songs and I didn't have to write — I didn't have to make a record. To me, it's very natural. I've been doing it for — shit — 30 years, something like that, this kind of system, with a drum machine and then riffs. And then I collect all that, take it to the studio and make songs. I love the whole process."

Last month, SOULFLY released a new digital EP, "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX". The effort was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 while SOULFLY was on tour in support of its most recent full-length album, "Ritual". The audio for the EP was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott (ABYSMAL DAWN) from Tastemaker Audio. Cover artwork was comprised of live photos taken by Rodrigo Fredes.

"Ritual" was released in October 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Archangel" was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco (SLAYER, HATEBREED, KREATOR), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests, including Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD).

