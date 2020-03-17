MAX CAVALERA: 'I Don't Think CHUCK SCHULDINER Gets Enough Credit For What He Did For Metal'

On March 7, members of SOULFLY teamed up with members of TOXIC HOLOCAUST to perform a cover version of the DEATH classic "Evil Dead" at Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. The next day, SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about the performance during an interview with That Just Happened. He said: "Just the other night, I got together with the TOXIC guys and we did a DEATH cover, of 'Evil Dead'. And it came out just killer. I actually thought, after we got done playing, 'Did that just happen, man? This is cool, man.' For all the reasons — for honoring Chuck [Schuldiner, late DEATH leader] for his art. I don't think he gets enough credit for what he did for metal. He was such an innovator, such a talent, great musician and a good guy. To sharing the metal with an opening band, like we do. We're big fans of TOXIC, and they're big fans of my stuff. Joel Grind said some stuff I was reading the other day. He said that a cousin of his showed him [SEPULTURA's] 'Arise', and it changed his life. That's cool, man. It's cool to know the stories."

He continued: "So when we played ['Evil Dead'] — that was actually yesterday in Orlando. That was one of those [memorable moments] — 'cause it was in Florida, and Chuck's from Florida, and you get the whole crowd singing."

Back in 2005, Cavalera revealed that the song "Corrosion Creeps" on SOULFLY's "Dark Ages" album was dedicated to Schuldiner, who died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

Asked in a 2015 interview with Agoraphobic News if he knew Chuck, Max said: "Not personally. But we used to exchange letters and album CDs when I was living in Brazil. I sent him a copy of [SEPULTURA's] 'Bestial Devastation' back in '85. So my name came out on DEATH's 'Scream Bloody Gore'. So it was a first time Max Cavalera name was on some record. For me, it was really emotional to see that."

SOULFLY has spent the last year and a half touring in support of its latest album, "Ritual", which was released in October 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Archangel" was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco (SLAYER, HATEBREED, KREATOR), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests, including Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD).

