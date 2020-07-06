MAX CAVALERA Discusses SOULFLY's 'Rise Of The Fallen' In Third 'Max Trax' Episode

Former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera has launched "Max Trax", a twice-weekly Internet video series in which he discusses the inspiration for many of the songs spanning his nearly 40-year music career.

The third "Max Trax" episode, focusing on the SOULFLY track "Rise Of The Fallen", from the 2010 album "Omen", can be seen below.

Cavalera, who is also involved with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY and KILLER BE KILLED, broke the news of his online project in a video message posted to SOULFLY social media on June 23.

He said: "I'm announcing the launch of 'Max Trax'. It's a very raw way that I'm gonna go through all the songs I recorded all my life — all the riffs; 'riff vortex.' So I'm gonna explain how the riff was created, I'm gonna explain where the idea came for the riff, I'm gonna talk about the lyrics. I'm gonna dissect in a very raw way — nothing high technology, none of that bullshit. It's gonna be all done here [at home], with my equipment that I always record with; a drum machine. I'm gonna tell you what the inspiration for the songs come from, all the way back from 'Funeral Rites', 'Morbid Visions', going through everything — 'Refuse/Resist', 'Propaganda', fucking 'Roots Bloody Roots', 'Eye For An Eye', 'Jump Da Fuck Up'. All of them have amazing, cool stories. You guys are gonna love it. I promise you it's gonna be so fucking fun and cool and exciting. And I'll play along, if you wanna learn how to play those songs too."

He continued: "So I'm gonna be doing this every Tuesday and every Saturday — it's gonna be a different song every Tuesday and every Saturday — around two o'clock, more or less, West Coast time. The first one I'm doing is 'Eye For An Eye' with the original lyrics that you guys don't know; I had different lyrics for it. It's gonna be really, really fun; it's gonna be really cool. I can't wait to share this with you. So watch out for 'Max Trax' coming at you. We're gonna enjoy. The shit's gonna be fucking awesome. Fuck shit up! Max Cavalera. Stay metal."

Last month, SOULFLY released a new digital EP, "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX". The effort was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 while SOULFLY was on tour in support of its most recent full-length album, "Ritual". The audio for the EP was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott (ABYSMAL DAWN) from Tastemaker Audio. Cover artwork was comprised of live photos taken by Rodrigo Fredes.

"Ritual" was released in October 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Archangel" was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (KILLER BE KILLED, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco (SLAYER, HATEBREED, KREATOR), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests, including Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD).

