MAX CAVALERA Cuts Off His Trademark Dreadlocks

Former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera is sporting a new and somewhat shocking look.

The Brazilian-born musician apparently cut off his trademark mono-dreadlock earlier this week, if his wife's social media is anything to go by.

On Monday (October 19), Gloria Cavalera, who also manages Max, took to her Instagram to share a photo of her holding Max's hair, with her newly shorn husband standing next to her. She wrote in an accompanying caption: "It must be snowing in hell today!"

The so-called mono-dreadlock has been criticized in some circles, with the Sick Chirpse web site famously describing it in a 2015 article as "solid chunk of bedraggled, matted and minging hair [which] seems to go hand in hand with personal neglect and crushing laziness."

Max discussed his hair in a 2011 interview with MyTicket. Asked what the secret was to having "the most famous dreadlocks in the history of metal," Cavalera said: "Just leave it there, and it grows, and leave it alone. I wash it. It's clean. I did find food one time. I opened one of them up and found some macaroni or cheese or rice. I think my wife was going through the dreads and [she said], 'There's some food in here, right?' A stash from tour.

"But, yeah, I just let it grow," he explained. "I've been growing it since 1997. That's when I started. I never stopped. There's been rumors that I cut it off. Sometimes fans come to me and say, 'Hey, man, let me see your dreads. Oh, they're still there. I heard that you cut it off.'"

Max started growing his dreadlocks a year after SEPULTURA's classic lineup fell apart when the rest of the band split with Gloria as their manager. His brother, drummer Igor Cavalera, stuck around with the group for another 10 years before also leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

