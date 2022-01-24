MATTHIAS JABS Unboxes SCORPIONS Figures From KnuckleBonz (Video)

A two-minute video of Matthias Jabs unboxing the bundle of SCORPIONS figures from KnuckleBonz, creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, can be seen below.
The SCORPIONS figures (set of three or separately) are available for order at this location. This set includes Rudolf Schenker Rock Iconz statue, Klaus Meine Rock Iconz statue and Matthias Jabs Rock Iconz statue.
All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited-edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered.
The statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.
Each statue sells for $155 and ships worldwide.
KnuckleBonz has been creating high-end statues since 2003 and continues to be dedicated to honoring music's greatest performers through master artistry in the limited-edition statue series called Rock Iconz. The company's goal is to capture a "live performance" moment in each limited edition.
