MATTHIAS JABS Says New SCORPIONS Album Will Be 'Very Powerful'

January 29, 2020 0 Comments

MATTHIAS JABS Says New SCORPIONS Album Will Be 'Very Powerful'

SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the band's upcoming studio album. Tentatively due before the end of the year, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

"We're working on a new record now," Matthias said. "We have to go to Australia, New Zealand and some places in Asia in February, but as soon as we come back, we concentrate on the recordings. We're rehearsing here in Hannover, Germany, and then we're going over to Los Angeles to record with Greg Fidelman, who is a producer who produced METALLICA and SLIPKNOT lately — something with a bit of a harder edge to it. And then we record the album in L.A. And then we go to [Las] Vegas [for the SCORPIONS residency in July]. And if we are not done [recording] by then, we have a studio on hold in Vegas where we could do some overdubs on the days off."

Asked if Fidelman's involvement in the new SCORPIONS album means that the music on the record will follow a slightly "heavier" direction than some of the group's recent efforts, Jabs said: "I think so. Because we want it, and everybody says, 'Do something like in the old 'Blackout' days, [and] 'Love At First Sting'.' So, that is the idea. We're just a little bit older than we were back then, but that doesn't really matter."

He added: "We know we got older, but inside, we still feel young, and we are very energetic. The shows are great. And writing songs and playing the songs, it feels like it always has — very energetic, powerful. And we have still great ideas. Good songwriting going on at the moment. And this album should be very powerful."

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

Earlier this month, SCORPIONS announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, SCORPIONS "Sin City Nights" kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guests QUEENSRŸCHE.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Support on those dates also came from QUEENSRŸCHE.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).