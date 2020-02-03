MATTHIAS JABS Is 'A Bit Surprised' SCORPIONS Haven't Been Nominated For ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction

As the hard rock and metal community continues to debate the validity of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after JUDAS PRIEST and MOTÖRHEAD was denied induction in 2020, legendary German rockers SCORPIONS have largely been left out of the discussion. The band has been eligible for the honor since 1997 but has yet to be nominated in spite of the fact it is the most successful rock act to call Germany home, in addition to having several FM radio anthems to its credit, notably "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "No One Like You" and "Big City Nights".

In a recent interview with Andy Hall of Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs shared his thoughts on whether the band will eventually receive their long-overdue induction to the Rock Hall.

"We've been wondering; then we stopped wondering," he said (hear audio below). "You never say never. Maybe next year. Maybe at some point in the future. We haven't given up, but it is a bit surprising that we haven't been really mentioned yet. But lately, there's a couple of rock bands that have at least been presented and were mentioned, like MOTÖRHEAD, for example; JUDAS PRIEST for the second time. I didn't follow it that much in recent years, because they always ignored us. I have the feeling now that maybe in the near future it might happen. I personally have the feeling it is actually well deserved, but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. But let's see."

Conversation then shifted to the progress on the band's next studio album which is tentatively due before the end of the year. The disc will mark the band's first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

"We've been writing songs since last year," said Matthias. "We are writing at this moment, a few more. We have some great stuff already, but you can never have enough. After this quick tour in Asia, Australia, we go to the rehearsal studio here in Hannover, Germany, then we move over to Los Angeles to record for real with producer Greg Fidelman, who is known for METALLICA and SLIPKNOT just recently. We're trying to finish the album before the residency in Vegas in July, but in case we don't, we have the opportunity to record some guitar overdubs, for example, on those days off. We have a studio on hold already, so we might be able to finish it while we are actually playing the shows in Vegas."

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

Two years ago, SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine said that the band "would feel very honored" to one day get inducted into the Rock Hall. "To be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame definitely would be something," he said. "And I think our fans around the world would be proud of that as well. It's something very special after all. And I know my friend Jon Bon Jovi was… BON JOVI, they were inducted recently, so I think there might be a change in politics, like when they start putting in now heavy metal or classic rock bands; they haven't done this for, I think, forever. And there are many bands who would be proud to be inducted. And for us, being a European band, being a German band, it would mean the world."

Last month, SCORPIONS announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, SCORPIONS "Sin City Nights" kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guests QUEENSRŸCHE.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Support on those dates also came from QUEENSRŸCHE.

