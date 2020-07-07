MATT SORUM: The Reason I Became A Drummer Was RINGO STARR

Matt Sorum has credited Ringo Starr with being the reason he became a drummer.

The former GUNS N' ROSES member took to his Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, July 7) to share a photo of him with Ringo, and he included the following message: "Happy 80th Birthday Ringo , this is a shot from my upcoming book that will be out next year now . The reason I became a drummer was this man. Like many of us in the mid 60s that saw THE BEATLES on Tv when they first came to America.They appeared on The Ed Sullivan although I was a bit young and their 4th appearance is what captured my attention with the song I Feel Fine. I then received a 45 record from my Brother Mark of A Hard Days night and I was never the same along with the rest of the world .

"Over 73 million tuned in to the Sullivan show that changed Rock n' Roll forever.

"I'm honored to call Ringo a friend as we'd usually be outside the Capitol building today sharing Peace And Love .

"You continue to be a huge inspiration in my life Ringo. Watch the Ringo celebration tonight at 5pm with a ton of cool guests @ringostarrmusic for info ..thank you for the great photo @dannybones64"

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in 2021.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

Photo credit: Michael Segal

