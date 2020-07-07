MATT SORUM: The Reason I Became A Drummer Was RINGO STARR

Matt Sorum has credited Ringo Starr with being the reason he became a drummer.
The former GUNS N' ROSES member took to his Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, July 7) to share a photo of him with Ringo, and he included the following message: "Happy 80th Birthday Ringo , this is a shot from my upcoming book that will be out next year now . The reason I became a drummer was this man. Like many of us in the mid 60s that saw THE BEATLES on Tv when they first came to America.They appeared on The Ed Sullivan although I was a bit young and their 4th appearance is what captured my attention with the song I Feel Fine. I then received a 45 record from my Brother Mark of A Hard Days night and I was never the same along with the rest of the world .
"Over 73 million tuned in to the Sullivan show that changed Rock n' Roll forever.
"I'm honored to call Ringo a friend as we'd usually be outside the Capitol building today sharing Peace And Love .
"You continue to be a huge inspiration in my life Ringo. Watch the Ringo celebration tonight at 5pm with a ton of cool guests @ringostarrmusic for info ..thank you for the great photo @dannybones64"
Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in 2021.
Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).
Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.
Photo credit: Michael Segal
View this post on Instagram
Happy 80th Birthday Ringo , this is a shot from my upcoming book that will be out next year now . The reason I became a drummer was this man. Like many of us in the mid 60s that saw The Beatles on Tv when they first came to America.They appeared on The Ed Sullivan although I was a bit young and their 4th appearance is what captured my attention with the song I Feel Fine. I then received a 45 record from my Brother Mark of A Hard Days night and I was never the same along with the rest of the world . Over 73 million tuned in to the Sullivan show that changed Rock n’ Roll forever. I’m honored to call Ringo a friend as we’d usually be outside the Capitol building today sharing Peace And Love . You continue to be a huge inspiration in my life Ringo. Watch the Ringo celebration tonight at 5pm with a ton of cool guests @ringostarrmusic for info ..thank you for the great photo @dannybones64
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).