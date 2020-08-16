MATT SORUM On Response To Coronavirus Crisis: 'It's Time For Musicians And Artists To Have Some Relief'

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum says that his heart goes out to all the musicians around the world who are facing economic hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I get called every day to do a Zoom charity, and this charity, and that charity," Matt told the "Drum For The Song" podcast, hosted by Dane Campbell, drummer of PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS (see video below). "That's been going on for a long time, but in the last four or five months, more than ever. And I always to people, 'Don't forget about us musicians.'

"I think there's some notion that we're all out here doing this for fun and that we actually don't have families to feed and bills to pay," he continued. "And music is sort of this gray area of, 'Oh, yay! You're just doing that for fun, right?' And I go, 'No. It's actually [how] I make [my living].' I work. And there's some [preconceived] idea that we don't work hard. It's, like, actually, we do work really hard. When we tour, we're in a van or a bus bouncing down the highway for eight or ten hours, and we get onstage and we play, and then we get right back in that van and we go down the highway and we're tired. And we're entertaining, and that's what we do — we're entertainers.

"As an artist, you should be able to decide what you wanna give of yourself," Sorum added. "Because everybody comes to us, 'Hey, I've got this charity thing. Will you guys play?' You're, like, 'God, I've done ten this year.' Don't get me wrong — I love helping; I love all of that. But then there's a point, especially now, that it's time for musicians and artists to have some relief. And what's gonna happen to us? This isn't about you going out and having a good time. We've chosen our lives, and this is what we're doing.

"So I hope that we can find a solution to this for musicians, artists, crew guys, touring individuals, guys that run venues, clubs. It's tough, man, and my heart goes out to all the guys that are really struggling out there."

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in 2021.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

Photo credit: Michael Segal

