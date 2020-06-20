MATT SORUM: 'Musicians Aren't Allowed To Tour But Our President Can Throw A Rally To 20K People In An Arena?'

Matt Sorum has expressed his bewilderment over the fact that President Donald Trump was allowed to host a campaign rally in Oklahoma amid warnings from health officials about the coronavirus.
The former GUNS N' ROSES drummer tweeted out his comments as Trump held his first rally since early March inside Tulsa's 19,000-seat Bank Of Oklahoma Center.
The Trump campaign had refused to cancel or significantly scale down the event despite warnings about the fear of spreading COVID-19 at one of the largest public gatherings since the outbreak began.
"Musicians aren't allowed to work and tour but our president can throw a Rally to 20k people in an Arena ? ?" Sorum wrote. "I'm very confused !!! @POTUS can you explain"
According to NBC News, few of the president's supporters wore masks inside the BOK Center. Event organizers had reportedly asked attendees to put on their masks before entering the arena, but said they were free to remove them once inside.
Although the campaign had said as many as a million tickets had been requested ahead of the rally, vast sections of empty seats were visible in the upper decks at the arena as the scheduled time for the president's remarks approached, NBC News reported.
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.
More than 8.7 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 463,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.
Photo credit: Michael Segal
Musicians aren’t allowed to work and tour but our president can throw a Rally to 20k people in an Arena ? ? I’m very confused !!! @POTUS can you explain
— matt sorum (@mattsorum) June 21, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).