MATT SORUM Looks Back On His Time With GUNS N' ROSES: 'It Was Probably The Greatest Period Of My Life'

October 3, 2021 0 Comments

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum was a recent guest on "Dennis Miller +1", an interview show hosted by American actor, comedian, talk show host and five-time Emmy award winner Dennis Miller. You can now watch the chat below.

Speaking about his time with GUNS N' ROSES, Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "God, you know when you used to watch those VH1 'Behind The Music' [episodes], and [you'd go], 'Oh, God. There it goes again.' Sorry, it happened to me too. [Laughs] It was, like, do as much as you can until you can't do it anymore. Things got crazy, and believe it or not, everybody in GUNS N' ROSES is still alive. And that blows my mind. I got out alive.

"It was probably the greatest period of my life to actually be in a band like that," he added. "I remember playing Madison Square Garden [in New York City]. We did four nights there, sold out. And I remember driving up that ramp. Remember [the LED ZEPPELIN movie] 'The Song Remains The Same' where they go, 'Tour dates tomorrow and tomorrow'? And next thing they're opening with 'Rock And Roll'. I was driving up that same ramp with my bass player, Duff [McKagan]. And I look and I go, 'Oh my God. We're in the movie.' It was beyond anyone's wildest expectations or dreams as a kid wanting to be in a rock and roll band when you have those experiences."

The 60-year-old musician, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion, which features singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Matt was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and McKagan attended the ceremony, while Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

Matt released his new book, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories", on September 7 via Rare Bird Books.


