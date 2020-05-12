MATT SORUM Looks Back On GUNS N' ROSES: 'It's Almost Like Watching Somebody Else's Movie And You're In It'

May 12, 2020 0 Comments

In a recent interview with "The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers" podcast, former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum was asked if there was one show in his career that he felt was that "perfect moment." He responded (hear audio below): "Oh, man. So many highlights. Probably one of my greatest experiences was the Freddie Mercury tribute [in 1992], which was done at Wembley Stadium, and we [GUNS N' ROSES] were invited to open the show. It was us and METALLICA, and then QUEEN came out. You can watch it on YouTube. It's probably one of the most incredible shows. I mean, backstage was David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Robert Plant, Elton [John]. Elton and Axl [Rose] did 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. You've gotta watch it; they just crushed.

"I've gotta say that night was just sort of… I remember meeting Elizabeth Taylor. It's in my book. I drank with Liza Minnelli and George Michael. [Laughs] [It was] just one of those nights that you just will never, ever be able to… It was sort of like being in a dream world. Walking out, going, 'Wow!' Wembley Stadium sold out.

"When I look back at especially GUNS N' ROSES, it's just sort of a surreal feeling. It's almost like watching a movie — somebody else's movie — and you're in it. It's just so weird."

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in late summer or early fall.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

