MATT SORUM Is 'Very Proud' Of What He Did With GUNS N' ROSES

Matt Sorum says that he is "very proud" of his accomplishments with GUNS N' ROSES.

The drummer, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and bassist Duff McKagan attended the ceremony, while singer Axl Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

"It was an interesting time when I got the call [about the Rock Hall induction]," Matt told Digital Journal in a new interview. "Obviously, that band is going to be my legacy. I am very proud of what I did at that particular time with the band, so to get that accolade was the top of the notch.

"I also won a Grammy for 'Slither' with VELVET REVOLVER, so I earned the top of the heap, and I am very grateful for that because I worked really hard, and it was a good feeling."

Sorum went on to say that the one thing he would re-do, if he were afforded the opportunity, would be his Rock Hall induction speech.

"To be honest with you, when I was up there, I didn't have a speech prepared," he said. "Everything was happening so fast, so it was really an out-of-body experience. When you are up there, it is just crazy.

"If I were to do my Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame acceptance speech over, I would thank my brother for my first drum set, which I forgot, and I would thank my wife, Ace, for just being my best friend."

The 59-year-old musician, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion tour, which features Rose, Slash and McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum told The Pulse Of Radio in a 2009 interview that if the classic GUNS N' ROSES band reunited, they should perform with both him and Adler. "If it's me on drums or Steven or whatever, if it happened, it'd be great, you know. I would actually say to them, 'Hey, bring both of us back,' you know. Let me play the other stuff. We'll have two drum kits. I don't care. If 'Appetite [For Destruction]', [the band's debut] sounds better with Steven playing it, have both guys up there. They can afford it."

Photo credit: Michael Segal