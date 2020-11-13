MASTODON's TROY SANDERS: 'We've Been Working On New Music All Year'

November 13, 2020 0 Comments

Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON will enter the studio around mid-November to begin recording their next album. The follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" will mark MASTODON's first collection of new material since the death of longtime manager Nick John and the passing of tour manager Bob Dallas.

In a new interview with Australia's "Everblack" podcast, bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders said (hear audio below): "We've been working on new music all year. And starting tomorrow, we're gonna really up the intensity and focus on recording the record that will be released next year.

"With the good and the bad of what this year has given us, one of the biggest pros of all of it was having enough time to really dive in and start to get all this music out and just be creative," he continued. "And that's forward moving. And that creates good energy with our collective enthusiasm. So it's all positive, which is important to me."

MASTODON drummer Brann Dailor recently told the 100.3 The X Rocks radio station that the band had demoed 30 songs for its next LP, with the intention of including 12 on the final product.

MASTODON's new rarities collection titled "Medium Rarities", was released in September. The compilation includes a new song called "Fallen Torches" as well as a bevy of classic covers, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides, and live recordings on one complete package for the very first time.

"Emperor Of Sand" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. That LP was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album," and its opening track, "Sultan's Curse", won the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance."

Earlier in the year, MASTODON wrote and recorded a new song called "Rufus Lives" for inclusion in the latest "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie.

"Bill & Ted Face The Music", which reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles for the first time since 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey", was released in August.

