MASTODON's TROY SANDERS: Playing With THIN LIZZY Was 'One Of The Most Special Moments Of My Entire Life'

October 21, 2020 0 Comments

MASTODON's TROY SANDERS: Playing With THIN LIZZY Was 'One Of The Most Special Moments Of My Entire Life'

Troy Sanders from Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON played bass for iconic rockers THIN LIZZY during their summer 2019 run of European festival appearances to commemorate 50 years since the formation of the original band and 40 years since the release of the seminal "Black Rose" album.

Sanders joined guitarist Scott Gorham, Darren Wharton on keyboards, Ricky Warwick on lead vocals, Damon Johnson on guitar and JUDAS PRIEST's Scott Travis on drums for several shows in late July and early August, including an August 10, 2019 slot at Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Speaking to the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, Sanders said: "Last year, doing those few shows with THIN LIZZY was, without a doubt, one of the top most special moments of my entire life. I wanna use the word 'surreal,' but there's a stronger version of that word. It was just incredible, unbelievable, and I couldn't believe that I would have the opportunity to do that.

"When we were done with those shows, Scott [Gorham] gave me a big hug and just thanked me so much. And he said, 'When we get THIN LIZZY going back again, I'd like you to be a part of it still, if you're interested.' And I said, 'Absolutely. You say the word. This is wonderful. It's so beautiful.'

"[Scott] is a very humble, sweet, lovable, laughing guy who wants to have a good time. He's an incredible person. And the way he was telling me how he likes to keep THIN LIZZY alive was very respectable."

Sanders went on to defend THIN LIZZY for continuing to play shows without the band's iconic frontman Phil Lynott, who died on January 4, 1986, at the age of 36.

"I know a lot of times people can question, like, 'Hey, without Freddie Mercury, there's no QUEEN.' 'Without Dave Lombardo, there's no SLAYER.' 'Without Phil Lynott, there's no THIN LIZZY.' Et cetera, et cetera," he said. "You're welcome to have those opinions, and you don't have to support the band when they still go out and continue to tour. That's what you can do — stay at home. But for anyone that's ever questioning the motives of people, why they wanna continue a band when the most notable figure is not with them anymore, it became so clear and so obvious to me, watching thousands of faces smile and sing and be happy and just loving life for the whole hour- or hour-and-a-half-long set. That was more proof than anyone would ever need — ever — to ever question anyone's reason for carrying on an artistic adventure or a band, anything along those lines. And I remember telling Scott, 'Even if I wasn't in the band, I'd encourage you to keep the band going more than just every few years doing some shows. The legend and the legacy of THIN LIZZY should be shared with people, and people will come. They love to sing along with the band and enjoy that live experience.'

"Man, the proof was beyond obvious," he added. "It was so damn cool."

THIN LIZZY peaked in 1976 with its "Jailbreak" album, which went gold in the U.S.

Gorham launched a new touring version of THIN LIZZY in 1994 with latter-day LIZZY guitarist John Sykes. Several personnel changes followed until Scott finally brought singer Ricky Warwick (frontman for the Scottish band THE ALMIGHTY) and guitarist Damon Johnson (formerly with Alice Cooper) into the fold.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).