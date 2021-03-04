MASTODON's BRENT HINDS Compares AC/DC To A Religion

Brent Hinds, songwriter, vocalist and lead guitarist for the Grammy Award-winning band MASTODON, is the latest guest to pay homage to AC/DC on the season two finale of the "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" podcast.

Hinds discusses his early banjo-playing days growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, eventually inspiring him to learn to play guitar thanks to one, Angus Young, after sneaking a cassette of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" around his parent's strict Bible Belt household.

"You can't listen to AC/DC," scolded Brent's parents, "You'll go to hell!". Instead of conjuring up the devil, the music made Hinds feel "alive" and was "electrifying." "AC/DC's like a religion," confessed Hinds, calling them, "the quintessential rock 'n' roll band."

During this candid season two finale, Hinds invites listeners on a wild journey — from getting lucky during his first AC/DC concert in high school… with his teacher, sharing producer Brendan O'Brien in the studio, desperately trying to not end up like Bon Scott one day, and pissing in Angus Young's pocket?

"I was at this awards show. I just walked over to him and said, 'Thank you for your guitar playing because you really influenced me as a guitar player.'" As the MASTODON guitarist went on to tell Young that he wouldn't even be at the Golden Gods awards show without his influence, the AC/DC schoolboy-wearing founder pulled Hinds up short by saying, "Quit pissing in my pocket!", which Hinds would later learn to be an Australian back-handed compliment.

Hinds formed MASTODON in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000. Their track, "Blood & Thunder", was chosen as one of the most important recordings of the decade by National Public Radio. The band is currently in the studio working on new material.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" features well known actors, authors, athletes, comedians, musicians, media hosts, and even members of the band, all paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time. Guests have included Slash, Hall Of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, "SNL" comedian Jim Breuer, U.S. military war hero Mike Durant from the film "Black Hawk Down", classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, Dweezil Zappa and AC/DC drummer Chris Slade.

Created by duo Gregg Ferguson and Kurt Squiers, "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" originally set out to be a feature-length documentary film. After shooting on the Highway To Hell for years, Ferguson and Squiers approached AC/DC's management to seek partnership with the band for a worldwide commercial release. After countless attempts for a face-to-face, the duo sent a proof of concept edit for review, and while the band said they, "weren't quite ready to make a historic film while still making history," AC/DC liked what they saw. But with no partnership, and no music rights from the band, "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" was, for all intents and purposes, shot down in flames.

Wondering if the film would ever catch lightning, Ferguson and Squiers decided to unearth these wonderful stories of extraordinary fans discussing their affinity for AC/DC and harness that energy into a vehicle that just might work…a podcast. After capturing over 50 interviews and with a newfound momentum to create all-new episodes with sound engineer Eric Kielb, "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" is back, serving up inspirational stories about the fans, for the fans, by the fans.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" can be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any of your favorite podcast apps.

