MASTODON's BRANN DAILOR To Release Book Of Clown Drawings Made During Lockdown

MASTODON drummer, singer and songwriter Brann Dailor has teamed with Revolver to publish his first book, "Brann Dailor's 101 Clowns Of The Coronavirus".

Featuring over 100 pages of artwork by Dailor — plus commentary by Sean Ono Lennon, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, DEFTONES' Chino Moreno and others — the first-print, limited-edition 10"x13" hardcover coffee table book is available for order now. Expected ship date is October 4.

The chaos of the pandemic and forced break from touring inspired Dailor to make visual art regularly for the first time since he was a teenager. Channeling his lifelong obsession with clowns, he drew a clown a day for 101 consecutive days, texting a picture of his daily clown to a mailing list of friends and family. "Brann Dailor's 101 Clowns Of The Coronavirus" collects those drawings, making them all finally available to those outside of that tight circle. The images Dailor drew include a clown version of IRON MAIDEN's "The Number Of The Beast" album cover, a clown-inspired "Jaws" poster and his dog Thriller depicted as a clown.

"The clowns kept me from spiraling out during all the uncertainty," Dailor says. "They kept me from sinking into a deep depression or experiencing crippling anxiety. The clowns were perfect for that — even the dark ones.

"I'd get up every day and have my glass of water, two tangerines and a cup of coffee," he explained. "Then I'd crack the sketchbook open. In my notes on my phone, I probably had 10 or 15 clown ideas I could pull from if I hadn't thought of something the night before.

"The thing that I came to find out is that anything is clown-able. The clown is such an icon that you can turn anything into a clown."

