June 17, 2021 0 Comments

MASTODON To Perform Acoustically At Georgia Aquarium

MASTODON has teamed up with Dreamstage to present a completely unprecedented live performance set for July 15 at 9 p.m. EDT. The Grammy Award-winning rock band along with the pioneering HD live streaming platform Dreamstage, is thrilled to announce "Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium", a unique live MASTODON experience in a rare, intimate setting from their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia like you've never heard them before. In addition, the program will include exclusive commentary from the band offering an inside view into their creative process.

Now in its 21st year, MASTODON is one of the most acclaimed active live acts around. "Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium" will bring that passion and power pouring out of your home speakers, as the band performs acoustic for the first... and perhaps last time, from the Georgia Aquarium in their hometown. Tickets are on sale now at this location using the promo code "FISHTANK". (By using this unique link and the promo code "FISHTANK", fans will get a 15% discount on the virtual ticket.) Along with bundle merch packages, with $1 from each T-shirt bundle package going to support the Georgia Aquarium.

Fresh off the release of its "Medium Rarities" collection, along with "Rufus Lives" off the "Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" last autumn, plus the hard-hitting "Forged By Neron" — the lead single for "Dark Knights: Death Metal Soundtrack" (DC Comics) — out tomorrow, MASTODON provides a career-spanning special performance event.

Dreamstage was launched last August by CEO Thomas Hesse (former president of Sony Music for global digital business and U.S. sales/distribution), CTO Scott Chasin (serial entrepreneur with a track record of successfully founding and growing startups, including ProtectWise and MX Logic), and artistic director Jan Vogler (internationally known cellist and director of the Dresden Music Festival).

Last month, Dreamstage announced a strategic investment from global streaming service Deezer, while hosting incredible performances from Yo-Yo Ma (co-sponsored by Audible), Sean Paul, RODRIGO Y GABRIELA and SLENDERBODIES, Rodney Atkins and Jeris Johnson. Their successful series, "Broadway Stories & Songs", hosted by renowned musical director Ted Sperling, wrapped last weekend, with upcoming performances from TRAIN on June 25, along with the inaugural Dreamstage Virtual Pride (June 25-26), featuring Big Freedia, Trixie Mattel, Dawn Richards, Dorian Electra and more.

