MASTODON Releases Music Video For New Song 'Fallen Torches'

Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON have released the official music video for a new song called "Fallen Torches". The clip, which features a guest appearance by NEUROSIS's Scott Kelly, was directed by Hey Beautiful Jerk and Machina-Infinitum.

"Fallen Torches" is taken from MASTODON's new rarities collection titled "Medium Rarities", which is being released today (Friday, September 11). The compilation also includes a bevy of classic covers, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides, and live recordings on one complete package for the very first time.

Among an eclectic array of covers, the MASTODON members tackle "A Commotion" by FEIST, "A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" by THE FLAMING LIPS, "Atlanta" by BUTTHOLE SURFERS, and "Orion" by METALLICA. It also features soundtrack cuts such as "White Walker" (from the "Game Of Thrones"-inspired mix tape) and the soundtrack song "Cut You Up With A Linoleum Knife" ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters"). Meanwhile, they get under the hood with instrumental versions of "Asleep In The Deep", "Toe To Toes", "Jaguar God" and "Halloween". 14 of these tracks have never been available on streaming services until now. The limited-edition double LP is pressed on pink vinyl.

Regarding "Fallen Torches", MASTODON said in a press release: "This classic MASTODON track was recorded in Atlanta in 2019, originally planned to be released in support of a European tour. The track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of 'Stairway To Nick John', a tribute to [MASTODON's] late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pacreatic Cancer Research in his honor."

"Medium Rarities" track listing:

01. Fallen Torches

02. A Commotion (FEIST cover)

03. Asleep In The Deep (instrumental)

04. Capillarian Crest (live)

05. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (THE FLAMING LIPS cover)

06. Toe To Toes (instrumental)

07. Circle Of Cysquatch (live)

08. Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)

09. Jaguar God (instrumental)

10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Knife

11. Blood & Thunder

12. White Walker

13. Halloween (instrumental)

14. Crystal Skull (live)

15. Orion (METALLICA cover)

16. Iron Tusk (live)

MASTODON's latest album, "Emperor Of Sand", debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. That LP was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album," and its opening track, "Sultan's Curse", won the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance."

Earlier in the year, MASTODON wrote and recorded a new song called "Rufus Lives" for inclusion in the latest "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie.

"Bill & Ted Face The Music", which reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles for the first time since 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey", was released late last month.

