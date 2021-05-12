MASTODON Releases 'Forged By Neron' Single From Newly Announced 'Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack'

DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings have announce the "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack". Executive produced by Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", "Watchmen", "John Wick"), the soundtrack will be released digitally on June 18 and physically on July 16.

Just as the lauded DC "Dark Nights: Death Metal" series isn't the typical superhero storyline, this musical counterpart isn't the typical superhero soundtrack. Acclaimed composer Bates here unites an array of artists across various genres — including MASTODON, Denzel Curry, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES and SOCCER MOMMY — forming his own musical super crew to create a first-of-its kind companion piece of original music, which adds further dimension to the acclaimed series through a multimedia experience including custom limited-edition comics, videos, and more.

MASTODON's album-opening buzzsaw "Forged By Neron" is the lead single and sets the tone by name-checking a demon lord of Hell who appears throughout the series.

Says Brann Dailor of MASTODON: "We are super excited and honored to be part of the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack'! We've all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world."

All artists involved took a hands-on approach with "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", contributing songs — and in the case of a few, collaborating together for the first time — inspired by the text that depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.

The soundtrack is available to pre-order on digital download, CD, and 2xLP — with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited-edition character trading cards, and more.

Additionally, DC and Loma Vista Recordings will announce special edition soundtrack variants of "Dark Nights: Death Metal" issues 1-3, featuring RISE AGAINST, Denzel Curry and GREY DAZE (the late Chester Bennington's pre-LINKIN PARK band) on custom comic covers, and released alongside each artist's respective flexi singles.

"This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music," enthuses Bates, who is beloved for his previous soundtrack work on several of the most influential superhero/graphic novel films of modern times. "'Dark Nights: Death Metal' is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack."

"Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack" track listing:

01. MASTODON - "Forged by Neron"

02. CHELSEA WOLFE - "Diana"

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - "ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)"

04. MARIA BRINK, TYLER BATES - "Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)"

05. GREY DAZE - "Anything, Anything"

06. RISE AGAINST - "Broken Dreams, Inc."

07. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "Never Ending"

08. DENZEL CURRY, PLAYTHATBOIZAY - "Bad Luck"

09. CARACH ANGREN - "Skull With a Forked Tongue"

10. STARCRAWLER - "Good Time Girl"

11. GUNSHIP, TYLER BATES - "Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)"

12. GREG PUCIATO, TYLER BATES, GIL SHARONE - "Now You've Really Done It"

13. SHOW ME THE BODY - "Stone Cold Earth"

14. IDLES - "Sodium"

15. SOCCER MOMMY - "Kissing in the Rain"

