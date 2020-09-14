MASTODON, BARONESS And LUCIFER Members Team Up With MARTY FRIEDMAN For FLEETWOOD MAC Cover (Video)

"Two Minutes To Late Night", which bills itself as the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show, has uploaded a cover version of the FLEETWOOD MAC song "You Make Loving Fun" recorded in quarantine by members of MASTODON, BARONESS and LUCIFER, along with former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman.

Featured musicians:

* Marty Friedman (MEGADETH)

* Bill Kelliher (MASTODON)

* Johanna Sadonis (LUCIFER)

* Nicke Andersson (LUCIFER, THE HELLACOPTERS, ENTOMBED)

* Nick Jost (BARONESS, HORSE TORSO)

* Stephen Brodsky (MUTOID MAN, CAVE IN, OLD MAN GLOOM)

* Emily Panic (a.k.a. Hard Melissa)

* Jordan Olds (a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall)

Says "Two Minutes To Late Night": "ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom's favorite FLEETWOOD MAC Song and frankly our's too. Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video.

"This is our 22nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon."

