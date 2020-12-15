MARK TREMONTI On Key To ALTER BRIDGE's Success: 'Working Hard And Connecting With The Fans'

In a recent interview with Spain's EMP, ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti was asked to name the key to the band's enduring success. He said (see video below): "Just working hard and connecting with the fans. We've always put everything we can into our music, and we love to perform and we love to meet the people that appreciate the music. I think just working hard at what you love to do… We work hard. We do it because we love music. We don't get caught up in much anything else. That's what we love to do."

ALTER BRIDGE released a new seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", on November 6 via Napalm Records. The effort contains live versions of a few of the band's favorites from its latest album, "Walk The Sky""Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light" — as well as one new studio track, "Last Rites", which was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Walk The Sky" was released in October 2019 via Napalm Records.

ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy recently completed work on his second solo album. The LP was tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with the same team that worked on "Year Of The Tiger", including producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, engineer Jef Moll, as well as drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier.

Tremonti was scheduled to enter the studio in November to make a new album with his TREMONTI solo project. TREMONTI's next disc is once again being recorded at Studio Barbarosa with Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

Photo credit: Dan Sturgess

