MARK MORTON Confirms LAMB OF GOD's New Album Is 'Done': 'I Really Couldn't Be More Excited About It'

LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton has confirmed that the band has completed work on its new album. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" will mark LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Mark spoke about LAMB OF GOD's upcoming disc during an appearance earlier today (Thursday, January 30) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation". He said: "We've got new music coming soon. And I really, really couldn't be more excited about it. There's a whole fresh new energy in the band. It's our first recordings with Art. Art's been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we've written and recorded with him there. And it's just a thrill to see these things come to life. And I couldn't be happier with how the record is turning out, and I'm excited for the world to hear that. There's gonna be a lot of touring around that, so we're gonna be super busy on the road."

Asked if there is a tentative release date yet for the new LAMB OF GOD album, Mark said: "There's not. There's a time frame. I don't actually know a date — they haven't announced yet. But I would think — first half of the year, I think."

Pressed about whether the new LAMB OF GOD LP is "done," Morton replied: "I'm done with it, that's for sure," he joked, before clarifying: "I'm pretty sure [the other guys are] done with it too. I think it's been printed at this point. I think the last mixes and masters are printed."

"VII: Sturm Und Drang" was released in 2015 to global critical acclaim. LAMB OF GOD later issued the celebrated "The Duke" EP in 2016 as well as the cover album "Legion: XX" under its original name, BURN THE PRIEST, in 2018.

Cruz previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in late 2017.

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.