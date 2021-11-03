MARK LANEGAN's 'Terrifying' Account Of COVID-19 Fight Detailed In 'Devil In A Coma' Memoir

November 3, 2021 0 Comments

MARK LANEGAN's 'Terrifying' Account Of COVID-19 Fight Detailed In 'Devil In A Coma' Memoir

Mark Lanegan will release a memoir titled "Devil In A Coma" on December 14 via U.K. publisher White Rabbit. The book details a "terrifying account" of his battle with COVID-19 which left the former SCREAMING TREES frontman and erstwhile member of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE "slipping in and out of a coma."

"Devil In A Coma" is written in vignettes of prose and poetry, with the official synopsis describing the book thusly: "One blindingly bright morning in Ireland in March 2021 Mark Lanegan woke up and walked into the kitchen to pour himself a cup of coffee. Having gone completely deaf during the illness that had been slowly devouring his sick body, he found himself floored with cracked ribs, unable to breathe. His body, burdened with a gigantic dose of COVID-19, was quickly taken to Kerry Hospital with little hope of survival.

"Slipping in and out of a coma, Lanegan's mind and body were left oscillating between life and death, unable to walk or function for several months. As his situation becomes more intolerable over the course of that bleakest of springs he is assaulted by nightmares, visions and regrets about a life lived on the edge of chaos and disorder. He is prompted to consider his predicament and how, in his sixth decade, his lifelong battle with mortality has led to this final banal encounter with a disease that has done for millions, when he has apparently been cheating death for his whole existence."

Lee Brackstone, publisher of White Rabbit, said: "'Devil In A Coma' is the latest work by a master of many forms, who has once again made art out of suffering and the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. Unsparing — of both himself and the world we now find ourselves in — and grotesquely compelling, this book could not be more visceral and intense if it were written in blood."

According to reports, Lanegan's condition has improved. "He has gotten his hearing back now but his health is up and down," his book publicist said.

Lanegan's previous memoir, "Sing Backwards And Weep", was published in 2020 by White Rabbit.

Photo by Steve Gullick

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).