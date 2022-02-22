MARK LANEGAN, SCREAMING TREES Frontman And QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Member, Dead At 57

Mark Lanegan, former SCREAMING TREES frontman and erstwhile member of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, has died at the age of 57. Lanegan's passing was confirmed by his publicist earlier today (Tuesday, February 22).
"Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," the publicist's statement read. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."
Born November 25, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington, Lanegan began his music career in the 1980s. In 1985, he became the vocalist for grunge group SCREAMING TREES; the group broke up in 2000. Lanegan would start a low-key solo career, but in 2004 Lanegan released his big breakthrough album "Bubblegum". In addition to leading the THE GUTTER TWINS, Lanegan was also involved in other musical projects, including hard rock band QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, long-term collaborations with Isobel Campbell; and undertaken some surprisingly eclectic collaborations, such as co-writing and providing vocals for "Black River" by the electronic outfit BOMB THE BASS. He also lent his vocal talent to the highly regarded album "Above" by supergroup MAD SEASON and penned the theme song for Anthony Bourdain's award-winning TV show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme.
Lanegan is featured on five of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last six albums — 2000's "Rated R", 2002's "Songs For The Deaf", 2005's "Lullabies To Paralyze", 2007's "Era Vulgaris" and 2013's "...Like Clockwork".
Last December, Lanegan released a memoir titled "Devil In A Coma" via U.K. publisher White Rabbit. The book detailed a "terrifying account" of his battle with COVID-19 which left him "slipping in and out of a coma."
Lanegan's previous memoir, "Sing Backwards And Weep", was published in 2020 by White Rabbit.
Photo by Steve Gullick
