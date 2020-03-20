MARK LANEGAN And WESLEY EISOLD Reveal 'Plague Poems'

Mark Lanegan and Wesley Eisold have come together to present words of dystopian desolation — well timed, no doubt. "Plague Poems" is a collection of 23 poems written by each, for love: lost, losing, and even sometimes found. Written in February and March of 2020, the sub-conscious presents a narrative of love in the end of days.

Eisold comments: "This is Mark's first collection of poetry, and on my end, these are the poems I've always wanted to write but couldn't until now. Undoubtedly you will understand why once it's read."

Eisold, also renowned frontman/lyricist for COLD CAVE and AMERICAN NIGHTMARE, has previously released "Deathbeds" and "Thieves Of Youth" via the Heartworm Press publishing house. Lanegan, known for his indelible musical output and as author of "I Am The Wolf" and "Sing Backwards And Weep", presents his first collection of poetry on "Plague Poems".

"Plague Poems" is perfect bound and copies are signed by the authors. The collection will be shipping on June 1 from Heartworm Press and preorders are available here.

