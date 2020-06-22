MARILYN MANSON's 'Warship My Wreck' To Be Featured On 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' Soundtrack

June 22, 2020 0 Comments

MARILYN MANSON's 'Warship My Wreck' To Be Featured On 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' Soundtrack

Composer Tyler Bates will produce and write music for the DC Comics' "Dark Nights: Death Metal" soundtrack, an inventive new project featuring songs inspired by the forthcoming seven-part comic book series written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Greg Capullo. Due out this year via Loma Vista Records, the soundtrack album will also contain animatic score sequences related to each issue of the series that will feature guest musical artists and voice talent.

An animated/motion comic music video promoting "Dark Nights: Death Metal" — wrapped up in the 2015 MARILYN MANSON song "Warship My Wreck" — is available below.

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind 'Dark Nights: Metal' and 'Batman: Last Knight On Earth' take center stage and reunite for one last tour," reads DC's announcement of the trailer.

"When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

Bates co-wrote and produced MANSON's 2015 epic "The Pale Emperor". As the band's lead guitarist, he dedicated over a year to touring in support of the album on the headline "Hell Not Hallelujah" tour. In 2017, he once again joined forces in the studio with MANSON on the follow-up album "Heaven Upside Down" and returned to the road for a string of high-profile touring.

Bates regularly transitions from scoring some of the world's biggest film and television franchises, such as "Guardians Of The Galaxy" and "John Wick", to rocking massive audiences with MANSON, and back to the studio again writing and producing. In 2004, he made waves by creating the menacing audio backdrop for the popular Zack Snyder reboot of "Dawn Of The Dead", followed by his soundtrack for the filmmaker's "300". His oeuvre expanded to include films like "Watchmen", "Sucker Punch", "The Devil's Rejects" and "Halloween I" and "Halloween II", and TV shows like "Californication", "Kingdom", "Salem", "The Purge" and more. More recently, Bates scored the blockbuster "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", "Deadpool 2", "Atomic Blonde", "The Spy Who Dumped Me", Genndy Tartakovsky's acclaimed animated series "Primal" on Adult Swim, "Stumptown" on ABC and the second season of "The Purge" on USA network.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).