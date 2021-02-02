MARILYN MANSON's Ex-Fiancée ROSE MCGOWAN Praises EVAN RACHEL WOOD Amid Abuse Allegations Against Shock Rocker

Marilyn Manson's ex-fiancée Rose McGowan has expressed her support for the women accusing the singer of abuse and assault.

On Monday, the actress, who was engaged to Manson for two years before they separated in 2001, backed "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood after she accused Manson of "grooming" and "horrifically" abusing her for years.

On Instagram, McGowan wrote: "I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson.

"When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult's protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they'll let be their victims. For profit.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don't pull out the 'why did they take so much time to come forward?' question that shames victims/survivors, it's what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more."

Wood was engaged to Manson from 2010 to 2011. The two reportedly met when she was 18 and he was 36.

After Wood shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of the shock rocker.

Several hours after Wood went public with her allegations, Manson's most recent record label, Loma Vista Recordings, issued a statement discontinuing its relationship with the singer.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the label said. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

On Monday, Manson issued a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In 2018, Wood testified in front of a House subcommittee in an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

