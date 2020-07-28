MARILYN MANSON To Release 'We Are Chaos' Single Tomorrow

Marilyn Manson's new single, "We Are Chaos", will make its online debut tomorrow (Wednesday, July 29) at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT.
Earlier today, the shock rocker tweeted out what appears to be the single's cover artwork, along with the caption: "Wednesday 9am PST"
Manson's new track will arrive less than two weeks after he shared a new selfie alongside the mysterious words "Never-ending Astral Vampire. Prepare…"
Marilyn recently completed work on his highly anticipated new studio album, which is tentatively due in the fall. The project's status was revealed by collaborator Shooter Jennings, who took to his Instagram to say that the follow-up to 2017's "Heaven Upside Down" was "finished," also calling it a "masterpiece." Manson replied to Shooter's post, writing in the comments "Finished masterpiece album" and "Shit is gonna get real."
In April 2019, Manson said that his upcoming album was nearly done, later adding that he wouldn't compare his new record to his past work.
"I'm in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it's sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head," he said. "All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record. I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair. That's sort of a dramatic explanation of it. But it is full of drama. I wouldn't compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything. It's like I've focused everything into one spot, finally."
Manson's guitarist Paul Wiley will also appear on the new disc, as will his new drummer, Brandon Pertzborn (of BLACK FLAG, DOYLE and HO99O9).
Manson and Jennings previously teamed up in 2016 to record a cover version of "Cat People (Putting Out Fire)" for Jennings's "Countach (For Giorgio)" LP, a covers collection featuring songs by electronic-music pioneer Giorgio Moroder.
Wednesday 9am PST pic.twitter.com/9gpMASPc16
— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) July 28, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).