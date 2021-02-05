MARILYN MANSON Dropped By Longtime Manager Following Abuse Allegations

February 5, 2021 0 Comments

Marilyn Manson's longtime manager has dropped the singer as a client, according to Rolling Stone.

Tony Ciulla, who managed Manson for the past 25 years, stopped working with him this week, just days after several women came forward accusing the rocker of abuse and assault.

Ciulla's decision to quit representing Manson was apparently prompted in part by "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood naming Manson as the previously anonymous abuser she referenced while testifying before the California Senate in relation to the state's Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five.

On Monday, Wood claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

The 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, later released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the days since Wood came forward with her allegations, Manson has also been dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, as well as the talent agency CAA, which provides representation for individuals across various mediums. Future scenes of "American Gods" and "Creepshow" featuring Manson have also been pulled.

"In light of [the] disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the label said in a statement. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

"American Gods" network Starz told Deadline: "Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

