MARILYN MANSON Calls Abuse Allegations 'Horrible Distortions Of Reality'

Marilyn Manson has denied the abuse allegations leveled against him by several women, including "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday (February 1), Manson wrote: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Earlier on Monday, Wood, who was engaged to Manson from 2010 to 2011, publicly accused Manson of "grooming" her as a teenager and "horrifically" abusing her during their relationship. The two reportedly met when she was 18 and he was 36.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

After Wood shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of the shock rocker.

Several hours after Wood went public with her allegations, Manson's most recent record label, Loma Vista Recordings, issued a statement discontinuing its relationship with the singer.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the label said. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

In 2018, Wood testified in front of a House subcommittee in an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

