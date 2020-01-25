MARILYN MANSON And THE MARS VOLTA Bassist JUAN ALDERETE In A Coma After Suffering Serious Injury In Bicycle Accident

MARILYN MANSON and THE MARS VOLTA bassist Juan Alderete is in a coma after suffering a serious injury in a bicycle accident. According to his wife, Anne, the 56-year-old musician sustained serious head trauma in the form of a traumatic brain injury.

In an Instagram post on Friday (January 24), Anne wrote: "Hi everyone – this is Anne, Juan's wife. While I generally hesitate to share personal details on social media, it felt right to include all of you who've supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cat, bike, Japan) lovers and musicians.

"Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our home. He – as always – was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma in the form of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and as of today, he remains in a coma.

"The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best.

"We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We're also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes – essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan's injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast.

"We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in your thoughts. – xo, Anne"

Juan was the bass player for the Grammy Award-winning band THE MARS VOLTA. He joined the band in 2003, and has also recorded with VOLTA's composer/guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López on his solo albums. THE MARS VOLTA toured with SOUNDGARDEN on their big 2011 reunion tour. In 2012 THE MARS VOLTA disbanded and he started a new bandwith MARS VOLTA singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala called ZAVALAZ.

According to Amptweaker, Juan's early progressive rock and jazz interests combined with his studies at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood have helped him incorporate styles that make him a very unique sounding yet solid player. It was at the Musicians Institute where Juan and fellow classmate Paul Gilbert created the band RACER X.

Aside from ZAVALAZ, Juan has been involved with his own musical projects. BIG SIR is a group composed of Juan and singer Lisa Papineau. VATO NEGRO is a group with a revolving door of musicians, including Deantoni Parks, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, and Jon Theodore. Juan also played in an experimental futuristic rock trio called HALO ORBIT with drummer Mark Guiliana (David Bowie, John Scofield) and guitarist/synth player suGar Yoshinaga (BUFFALO DAUGHTER).

In November 2017, Alderete filled in on bass for MARILYN MANSON at the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest festival, and has been Manson's bass player on tour since.

Photo courtesy of Anne Alderete

