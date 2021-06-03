MARILLION, ALAN PARSONS, TRANSATLANTIC And AL DIMEOLA To Headline 2022 Edition Of 'Cruise To The Edge'

June 3, 2021 0 Comments

Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock's largest festival at sea is set to return in 2022 with its biggest cruise ever. The official artist lineup has been announced and includes the largest number of acts to sail the prog seas. The five-night cruise sails from Port Canaveral, Florida, May 2-7, 2022, aboard the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas visiting the Private Isle of Labadee and the Perfect Day at CocoCay. Reservations will reopen next Wednesday, June 9 at noon Eastern.

Headlined by prog legends MARILLION, Alan Parsons, TRANSATLANTIC and Al DiMeola, the event features some of the world's greatest prog-rock musical artists. The lineup also includes returning acts RIVERSIDE, SAGA, THE FLOWER KINGS, Adrian Belew, HAKEN, PENDRAGON and many more, alongside debuts by Al Stewart, KING'S X, MCSTINE AND MINNEMANN, PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS, and more.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, question-and-answer sessions, special theme nights and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year will once again feature the unprecedented CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

The newly amped up Mariner of the Seas is packed with more ways to play on the most maxed-out short getaway ever. When the sun goes down, the night heats up with epic prog performances on stages throughout the vessel. Combined with some of the best food and service afloat, Cruise To The Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can't-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

For more information, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com.

