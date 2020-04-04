MARIA BRINK Explains Why IN THIS MOMENT Didn't Postpone 'Mother' Album During Coronavirus Crisis

Maria Brink has explained IN THIS MOMENT's decision to make its new album, "Mother", available at a time when so many people are more concerned about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones than the release of any new music.

A number of artists have pushed back their spring album releases until closer to summer due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. But IN THIS MOMENT opted to stick to "Mother"'s March 27 arrival date, with Brink insisting that she and her bandmates wanted to give their fans something to help them escape the chaos around them.

"For a second, we were, like, 'Oh, is this gonna hurt us?'" Maria told Baden of Springfield, Missouri's rock station Q102. "And we had to weigh how much it was gonna hurt us versus how much it would actually help people. People who are stuck home right now, they need things to escape in their mind, and music has just always been the best escape, I think, for everyone… So we just wanted to do it so people can have things to keep their minds occupied and try to help people have some sort of escape during all of this. So we just said, 'Let's just do it, and it's okay if it hurts us in the long run as long as it's helping people right now.'"

"Mother" was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The disc contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.

Last month, IN THIS MOMENT announced that its U.S. tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK that was to start March 24 in Orlando, Florida was being postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We're trying right now to put a plan in place where we're thinking ahead of the situation to be prepared," guitarist Chris Howorth told Billboard. "I'm not really sure what's going to happen yet, but either way, we're going to do the tour."

Originally formed by Brink and Howorth in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT released its debut album, "Beautiful Tragedy", in 2007. Their 2014 album "Black Widow" landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

