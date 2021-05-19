MARIA BRINK And ANDY BIERSACK Team Up For 'Meet Me In The Fire' From 'Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack' (Audio)

Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) has released her epic new collaboration with acclaimed artist/producer Tyler Bates, featuring vocals by Andy Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES), from the forthcoming "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista Recordings (physical LPs out July 16). Listen to "Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)" below.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this soundtrack," says Brink. "I love collaborating with talented people and getting the chance to be creative. Tyler Bates is such an amazing talent and I have loved doing a track with him and Andy Biersack. I think our fans will love this and I hope everyone likes what we created."

"Meet Me In The Fire (Feat. Andy Biersack)" follows last week's announcement of the "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack" alongside its lead single, MASTODON's "Forged By Neron". The soundtrack, executive produced by Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", "Watchmen", "John Wick"), is available for pre-order on digital download, CD, and 2xLP-with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited-edition character trading cards, and more.

Just as the lauded DC "Dark Nights: Death Metal" series isn't the typical superhero storyline, this musical counterpart isn't the typical superhero soundtrack. Acclaimed composer Bates here unites an array of artists across various genres — including MASTODON, Denzel Curry, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES and SOCCER MOMMY — forming his own musical super crew to create a first-of-its kind companion piece of original music, which adds further dimension to the acclaimed series through a multimedia experience including custom limited-edition comics, videos, and more.

All artists involved took a hands-on approach with "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", contributing songs — and in the case of a few, collaborating together for the first time — inspired by the text that depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.

Additionally, DC and Loma Vista Recordings will announce special edition soundtrack variants of "Dark Nights: Death Metal" issues 1-3, featuring RISE AGAINST, Denzel Curry and GREY DAZE (the late Chester Bennington's pre-LINKIN PARK band) on custom comic covers, and released alongside each artist's respective flexi singles.

"This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music," enthuses Bates, who is beloved for his previous soundtrack work on several of the most influential superhero/graphic novel films of modern times. "'Dark Nights: Death Metal' is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack."

"Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack" track listing:

01. MASTODON - "Forged by Neron"

02. CHELSEA WOLFE - "Diana"

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - "ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)"

04. MARIA BRINK, TYLER BATES - "Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)"

05. GREY DAZE - "Anything, Anything"

06. RISE AGAINST - "Broken Dreams, Inc."

07. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "Never Ending"

08. DENZEL CURRY, PLAYTHATBOIZAY - "Bad Luck"

09. CARACH ANGREN - "Skull With a Forked Tongue"

10. STARCRAWLER - "Good Time Girl"

11. GUNSHIP, TYLER BATES - "Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)"

12. GREG PUCIATO, TYLER BATES, GIL SHARONE - "Now You've Really Done It"

13. SHOW ME THE BODY - "Stone Cold Earth"

14. IDLES - "Sodium"

15. SOCCER MOMMY - "Kissing in the Rain"

