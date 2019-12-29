MARDUK Bassist MAGNUS 'DEVO' ANDERSSON Quits Band To Focus On Studio Work

Bassist Magnus "Devo" Andersson has announced his departure from the Swedish black metal band MARDUK.

Andersson, who initially joined MARDUK in 1992 as the group's guitarist, made his exit official in a Facebook post earlier today (Sunday, December 29).

He wrote: "After a total of 17 years in MARDUK, 70 countries and almost 900 gigs, I decided to leave the band. I intend to concentrate more on the studio. I therefore wish the other members of MARDUK good luck in the future."

MARDUK's latest album, "Viktoria", was released in June 2018 via Century Media Records.

Guitarist Morgan Steinmeyer Håkansson is the sole remaining member of MARDUK who played on the band's debut LP, 1992's "Dark Endless".

In recent years, MARDUK has been plagued criticism for glorifying Nazi imagery and anti-Semitism, in part because of a fascism-friendly album titles like "Panzer Division Marduk", which refers to WWII-era German tanks. The band's February 2017 concert in Oakland was shut down by the Anti-Fascist Action Bay Area group, which accused MARDUK of having "white supremacist ties" and pointed out that MARDUK's 2015 album "Frontschwein" was written "entirely about the Third Reich."

