MARC STORACE On Possibility Of KROKUS Playing Farewell U.S. Shows: 'Right Now, I Don't See It Happening'

Two years ago, Swiss hard rock legends KROKUS postponed their last-ever concerts in USA and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The 13-date trek was originally scheduled to kick off at Canton Hall in Dallas, Texas on September 18, 2020 and conclude at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 10, 2020. Asked in a new interview with Rock Show Critique if the North American dates will ever happen, KROKUS singer Marc Storace said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, if it had to happen, I'd be there. No worries. But I actually have to say… Two years ago, we would have gone on and finished the [farewell] tour, 'Adios Amigos'. We would have played U.S. dates, Canada dates, Mexico, the U.K. and God knows what, because while you're doing those, some more dates come in. But these two years of COVID have really killed the whole spirit. And everybody's doing their own thing… Let's see. Maybe if we get the call again and everybody has time to think it over. I don't know. But right now, I don't see it happening, as you ask me right now."

Pressed about why KROKUS has toured America so infrequently over the course of the last 20 years, Marc said: "Well, it starts with the work permits. And they cost money. Then the tax. Then the booking fees, the percentages, the renting out of equipment, buses, hotels and everything. So if you've gotta do a club tour, you can't even pay for all that. We haven't been there for a long while, so we don't expect to come over and do a headliner tour in stadiums; we're far from that again. Because in the meantime, there's a lot of water under the bridge. And that's how it is. The status sinks because there's no longer promoters who believe that you're gonna bring in the money back for that. I guess that's the way it is. It's like a vicious circle. You have to come over one day and get the ball rolling again and then come back the next year and the next year to reach the status that you are used to. And you have to also release a new album to accompany that. And the new album isn't enough. Albums don't sell anymore. There's Spotify — all these parasites around — streaming, which don't give you your money's worth."

When KROKUS first announced its decision to embark on a farewell tour in September 2019, the band explained in a statement: "KROKUS shows have always been special and should stay that way. That's why we decided to stop when it's still really good. That's how the fans should remember us."

Formed in 1975, KROKUS has sold over 15 million records, toured the world, and received gold and platinum discs in the USA and Canada. KROKUS was also the first Swiss band to sell out the legendary Hallenstadion in Zurich and has received a diamond disc for selling one million albums in Switzerland alone.

In the course of its legendary career, KROKUS has rocked over 2,000 shows on five continents, countless cities, unique locations, crazy gigs, and loyal fans.

English rock journalist Malcolm Dome quite rightly said: "If you look at the long-term output of this band, KROKUS is clearly one of the best hard rock bands of the last 40 years."

