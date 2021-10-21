MANOWAR's Next Studio Release To Include Tribute To SPARTACUS, Bulgaria's Most Famous Gladiator

MANOWAR will not be able to perform the previously scheduled open-air performance in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on July 4, 2022 due to what the band claims is "the promoters' failure to fulfill their contractual obligations."

The Bulgarian fans can be sure the band will return to this glorious country, a MANOWAR representative said. And this promise comes with a special gift: MANOWAR's new studio release will feature a song dedicated to the Bulgarian Manowarriors called "The Sword Of Spartacus", named after the famed gladiator and national hero.

The "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22" will celebrate four decades of MANOWAR and anniversaries of some of the band's most celebrated studio albums. It will include "a brand new stage production, a setlist packed with fan favorites and other surprises will make this a tour you don't want to miss," MANOWAR said.

2022 tour dates:

April 12 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy

April 13 - Bremen, DE - ÖVB-Arena - Halle 7

April 14 - Berlin, DE - Velodrom

April 16 - Oberhausen, DE - König Pilsener Arena

April 17 - Zwickau, DE - Stadthalle

April 21 - Nuremberg, DE - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

April 22 - Neu-Ulm, DE - Ratiopharm Arena

April 23 - Mannheim, DE - SAP Arena

June 30 - Barcelona, ES - Rock Fest Barcelona

July 21 - Vila Nova de Famalicão, PT - Laurus Nobilis Music Fest

MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".

In 2019, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.

The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.

Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.