MANOWAR's JOEY DEMAIO Talks Courage: 'We're Going To Get Out Of Life Exactly What We Put Into It'

MANOWAR bassist Joey DeMaio recently launched a new podcast and blog called "Words Of Power". The third episode, which can be streamed below, sees Joey talking about courage — how it helps us find our path through life, how we can all find it in ourselves, and why not facing our fears will hold us back and prevent us from becoming the best version of ourselves. Joey shares personal experiences and how he found the courage to follow his dreams and eliminate negativity from his life.

DeMaio said: "The theme of courage, believing in yourself, not being afraid to change yourself or change things in our lives is a reoccurring theme [in MANOWAR's music], and it's something that I have clung to since many, many years.

"It's difficult for any of us to make changes, and the one thing that we can be sure of is we can't change the world, and we certainly can't change others; we can only change ourselves. And I hope this podcast will help people to understand that a little deeper. Because as much as we've all been in relationships, whatever the relationship may be — family members, friends, acquaintances, associates, relationships with teachers in school — if it's a bad relationship, we can't make it right. It has to be two people wanting to get along, relate to each other and find ways to do that. And if you've given it all you can, and you know that to be true, and the other person isn't, you're not going to make up for what they are not willing to invest. It's like recording — you could have the greatest guitar sound in the world, but if it doesn't translate through all of the equipment into the control room on to a record, you're gonna have a crappy-sounding record. And we're all victimized by these situations."

He continued: "Output equals input. We're going to get out of life exactly what we put into it, and we just can't drag around old feelings, old resentment, issues of jealousy and all the things that slow us down and hold us back. And we also can't let people inject that kind of negativity into our lives, and it does take courage to face all these facts. But once we face ourselves, facing the rest of the world is easy. It's just coming to grips with the fact that nothing good is easy. And there's pain every day in life, and there's problems, but how we deal with these things is what makes us the people that we are."

MANOWAR will embark on its 40th-anniversary tour in 2021. The trek will kick off in April in Germany and will include shows in The Netherlands for the first time in many years.

MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".

Last year, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.

The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.

Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.

