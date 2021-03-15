MANOWAR: New Trailer For 'Hell On Earth VI' DVD And Blu-Ray

On March 14, 2020, MANOWAR played its long-awaited first-ever concert in Mexico, headlining the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City. This historic event was recorded in highest definition, with over 15 8K and 4K cameras, a drone and immersive audio setup. The resulting footage will soon be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms under the title "Hell On Earth VI" (formerly "The Final Battle"). The latest trailer for the set is available below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Manowar

02. Brothers Of Metal Pt. 1

03. Blood Of My Enemies

04. Call To Arms

05. Hand Of Doom

06. Sons Of Odin

07. Swords In The Wind

08. Bass Solo

09. Battle Hymn

10. Thor (The Powerhead)

11. Kings Of Metal

12. Fighting The World

13. Hail And Kill

14. House Of Death

15. King Of Kings

Encore:

16. Joey's Speech

17. Warriors Of The World

18. Black Wind, Fire And Steel

MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".

In 2019, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.

The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.

Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.

