MANOWAR: New Trailer For 'Hell On Earth VI' DVD And Blu-Ray

On March 14, 2020, MANOWAR played its long-awaited first-ever concert in Mexico, headlining the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City. This historic event was recorded in highest definition, with over 15 8K and 4K cameras, a drone and immersive audio setup. The resulting footage will soon be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms under the title "Hell On Earth VI" (formerly "The Final Battle"). The latest trailer for the set is available below.
The band's setlist was as follows:
01. Manowar
02. Brothers Of Metal Pt. 1
03. Blood Of My Enemies
04. Call To Arms
05. Hand Of Doom
06. Sons Of Odin
07. Swords In The Wind
08. Bass Solo
09. Battle Hymn
10. Thor (The Powerhead)
11. Kings Of Metal
12. Fighting The World
13. Hail And Kill
14. House Of Death
15. King Of Kings
Encore:
16. Joey's Speech
17. Warriors Of The World
18. Black Wind, Fire And Steel
MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".
In 2019, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.
The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.
Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.
A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.