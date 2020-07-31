MANOWAR Is Working On 'The Final Battle II' EP, Putting Finishing Touches On DVD/Blu-Ray Of Mexico Concert

MANOWAR bassist Joey DeMaio has told Sergi Ramos of Spain's The Metal Circus that the band is using the coronavirus downtime to work on several projects.

"We are currently completing a DVD and Blu-ray of our first-ever show in Mexico with an amazing 8K video production," he said. "We're in the studio recording songs for the next EP, 'The Final Battle II', and we are already preparing the massive production for our 40th-anniversary tour that will kick off in spring 2021."

Four years after announcing its "farewell" tour, only to later clarify that MANOWAR has no plans of calling it quits, DeMaio is not ruling out a 50th-anniversary celebration in 2030.

"No one can say what the future will bring, nor can we relive the past," he said. "I only know we are here now, and we are ready and willing, and when this next tour starts, we will once again kick ass all over the world."

DeMaio went on to express his optimism that things will eventually return to normal, even if it might take some time.

"Nobody would, of course, ever ask or want a worldwide crisis, but these challenging times are what bring out the best in all of us and make us stronger as individuals and the whole of the human race," he said. "We all have to focus on the things in our control."

MANOWAR released a new EP, "The Final Battle I", in March 2019. Parts II and III of the trilogy will arrive at a later date, inspired by MANOWAR's adventures on the remainder of "The Final Battle".

Last year, MANOWAR recruited Anders Johansson as the band's new drummer.

The Swedish musician made his live debut with MANOWAR in March 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Johansson can be heard on "The Final Battle I", which was initially made available in an exclusive pre-sale at the merchandise booth of the band's "The Final Battle" world tour.

Former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.